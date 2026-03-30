The Contrarian

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Wendy B.'s avatar
Wendy B.
1h

The use of an algorithm that manipulates what users see, and which they cannot adjust, control, or turn off, upends the concept of "free speech". There is no free speech on platforms that decide for you what you get to see, which is where most of Meta's platforms are at right now.

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Steve 218's avatar
Steve 218
1h

Here's a case where size and greed were no protection. We mistakenly gave these businesses our trust. They carried on in high handed manner, yet eventually came to the end of their ropes, which the courts and public are now pulling on. The people have clearly had enough, and little wonder.

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