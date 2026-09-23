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Linda Mitchell, KCMO's avatar
Linda Mitchell, KCMO
6h

Jen, I totally agree. But if you think the White House Press Corps is going to suddenly grow a pair (of ovaries since it is women reporting who get the vast majority of abuse) I have a bridge to sell you. The entire room should have emptied--and NOT RETURNED--after The Felon shouted "quiet piggy" at Catherine Lucey of Bloomberg News on AF1 at the very least. The fact that there is utter silence when he abuses and insults female reporters, when there should be shouts of "shame on you" and threats to leave him all alone, should tell you everything.

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Randi Hacker's avatar
Randi Hacker
6h

"Contrary to the notion that their absence would be letting Trump “win...'"

Exactly!. Their absence is the greatest loss for Trump, who feeds off attention the way a vampire feeds off blood. Deprive him of that, and he doesn't exist.

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