Donald Trump’s unconstitutional temper tantrum in ejecting CNN, Politico, and MS NOW from the White House — which prompted the outlets to file suit Monday — underscores his late-stage deterioration into decrepitude and desperation, as rage and loss of impulse control drive his behavior. He reportedly was left alone — gasp! — in the White House over the weekend, leading to his impulsive decision to hit the eject button for certain news outlets. The conceit that each aggressive move is part of a well-conceived scheme to cement authoritarian control no longer withstands scrutiny. Even his closest aides and most fanatical apologists have struggled to recast his impetuous, self-destructive spasms as actions of a wily political operator. We are, from all appearances, witnesses to his narcissistic collapse.

All that noted, Trump’s accelerating mental crackup also underscores the degree to which the White House press corps has failed to cover the despotic president in a way that accurately conveys to Americans the depth of his mental deterioration and fascist extremism.

It took an unprecedented affront and multiple employers’ ejection for the pool to finally react collectively. The presidential TV pool was suspended on Monday, leaving Trump with no TV network or live coverage of events at the White House and United Nations. In a mild step of solidarity, the New York Times and Washington Post refrained from publishing the events of the day — but only until midnight. But how long will the corps stay out? And will their conduct change once they return?

Even before this latest outrage, First Amendment guru Floyd Abrams succinctly observed in an interview: “I think he is the most threatening president to free speech, free press, the First Amendment that we’ve ever had.” One wonders if we would have gotten to this point had the pool years ago stood up in unison to Trump. They could have taken their belongings and left when Trump repeatedly demeaned and insulted female reporters; they could have grilled him directly when he tricked the press into serving as human decoys to avoid the threat posed to his security-insufficient Qatari-gifted Air Force One. They could have mounted a collective response after multiple, frivolous lawsuits against news outlets, the firing of Stars & Stripes journalists, and/or Pentagon attacks against legitimate news outlets. It’s little wonder that appeasement gave Trump the idea he could do as he pleased.

After all, the WHCA continued to invite him to its glad-handing White House Correspondents' Dinner as if he were a normal president respectful of the First Amendment. The press pool’s lack of aggressive follow-up questioning, refusal to confront out-and-out lies (“Sir, that statement is objectively false. Why are you lying?”), and the inexcusable laxity in pursuing questions about his mental and physical health (even as he falls asleep in their midst) have all served to sane-wash Trump. That has both normalized him in the eyes of many voters and given him a sense of impunity in dealing with the press.

The White House press gaggle’s short attention span has allowed Trump to avoid ongoing scrutiny of the cover-up of the Epstein pedophile files. The White House’s collective temper tantrum has effectively staved off questioning about the grossly disturbing co-dependent relationship with Natalie Harp. And Trump has somehow cowed reporters to avoid confronting him with specific questions about his and his family’s self-dealing and grotesque profit-making in office.

And yet, for all their passivity and inappropriate deference — all rationalized as the price for maintaining “access” — their meekness only emboldened Trump. But now they have reached an inflection point, the embarrassing result when a hapless press corps sought to sacrifice journalistic integrity for access and wound up with neither. If outlets want to regain their dignity and status, reclaim their role as guardians of the First Amendment, and inform the public of the extent of the danger Trump poses to our democracy, they would be well advised to adopt several simple rules.

First, no real news outlet should return until all are allowed back. If the White House decided, for example, to throw out all Black reporters, would white members still attend? Contrary to the notion that their absence would be letting Trump “win,” continuing to show up while he tramples on the core principle that all legitimate news outlets get equal access is the ultimate capitulation. And by the way, real reporting and actual scoops don’t involve sitting and taking down dictation from aggressive, lying regime flunkies.

Second, regardless of whether they are physically in the briefing room, reporters assigned to the White House must interrogate the Trump regime and all Republicans (who cannot hide during the sprint to the midterms) daily about the three topics he dreads most: the Epstein files, his personal corruption, and his mental and physical health. There is no satisfactory explanation for the Epstein pedophile coverup, the greed-a-thon, and/or Trump’s obvious unfitness. Yet in a display of journalistic negligence, they allow Trump to escape regular questions on these topics. If Trump or fellow Republicans refuse to respond, the press is obliged to keep at them and demand explanations.

Third, the end of jocular, frivolous conduct and social deference (e.g., standing when he enters the room, inviting him to their WHCA dinner) must end. When dealing with a wannabe dictator who has long sought to destroy a free, independent press, White House reporters need to snap out of their Stockholm Syndrome stupor and adopt a properly confrontational demeanor.

Fourth, if the press pool is reestablished with access for all news outlets, it would behoove the gaggle to change its approach. If a reporter is interrupted, harassed, insulted, or abused, the press should exit the room. Period. If Trump refuses to answer a legitimate news question or claims it was a dumb question, every other reporter must ask the same question until Trump tires out or answers. (Understanding that their MAGA flunkies from non-news outlets have been allowed into the pool, genuine reporters can explain how real news organizations operate and identify those Trump collaborators who continue coddling him.)

In sum, Trump is indisputably the greatest threat to the First Amendment we have ever faced. No president, congressional member, committee, or outside power comes close. The White House press corps has proven itself inadequate to meet the moment, and has lost access, prestige, and credibility as a result. But capitulation is a choice. The current standoff is the ideal time for responsible outlets to adjust, start behaving as fierce defenders of the truth and of democracy, and rise to meet the occasion.