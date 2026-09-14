The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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Dude528
1h

Just to piggyback on the poor schools concern... Just read today that US literacy has dropped 12% since 2017. Time to get rid of vouchers (rich people welfare) and properly pay and staff public schools and get our performance on the three Rs back on track. .

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