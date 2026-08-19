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Noah Dowd's avatar
Noah Dowd
3h

"They (Democrats) could deny non-essential funding to the Supreme Court until it adopts an ethics code."

I'd like to see that. But how would it be enforced?

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Linda Martino's avatar
Linda Martino
2h

Thank you Tom, for a for a smart and excellent plan. I hope that those who need to hear it the most, hear it.

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