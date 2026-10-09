Fox ‘News’ is trying to save Trump from himself. CNN’s Brian Stelter: “Fox News keeps choosing not to air [Trump’s] rallies live. It’s a programming decision with huge political and cultural significance.... The implication: Fox agrees with the GOP candidates and strategists who are privately fretting about Trump hurting their chances in the midterms. Fox’s response is to basically turn him off. Perhaps the Murdochs believe the network’s opinion hosts are better messengers for the party than the president himself, especially now, as Trump’s approval ratings are hitting record lows.” Pathetic. This isn’t a news outlet, folks — it’s a campaign arm of a losing regime.