Sen. Jon Ossoff (left), Sen.-elect Josh Turek (center) and Sen.-elect Adam Hamilton.

The downfall of Trumpism signals the rise of a better manhood.

Donald Trump and his gang of cruel, corrupt bullies have been undone by Americans of all stripes. Women, Hispanics, older voters, and white voters without college degrees were among the groups that swung to Democrats compared with the 2024 election.

But the move by American men away from Trump’s party may be the biggest story of the election.

Overall, men shifted to Democrats by 17 percentage points over the past two years versus women’s 13 percentage point swing left, according to an analysis by The New York Times.

And the very biggest change of any demographic group came from young men. Men under 30 abandoned Republicans by a whopping 38 percentage points compared with 2024, according to The Times. This year, young American men backed Democrats over Republicans by 24 percentage points.

Young men had helped power Trump in 2024. Led by manosphere influencers and male podcasters like Joe Rogan, a clear majority of young male voters supported Trump — a man with a history of misogyny and bigotry and an ethos of might-makes-right.

By the same token, now that many of these young male voters have left the Republicans for Democrats, it’s important not to overreact. We should be careful in drawing conclusions about what the “blue tsunami” means about the kind of manhood men (and Americans overall) are embracing.

Still, there are hopeful signs young men in particular see themselves as caring fathers and partners rather than cold patriarchs. More than six in 10 young men value caregiving as much as paid work, even though many of them are not yet fathers or caring for a loved one, according to recent research from the New America think tank. The same study found that eight in 10 young men believe being an involved father is an important part of being a man, and more than 70% say care should be divided equally between men and women.

These attitudes align well with the kind of men elected this month as part of the Democratic wave. Male candidates leading the Democrats’ charge represent a very different flavor of masculinity than the one offered by Trump, Pete Hegseth, and JD Vance.



Those top MAGA men project a cruel, chauvinist version of a “real man.” Dubbed “masculinism,” it is a cramped, retrograde definition of manhood that seeks to turn back the clock on women’s advances and restore men to virtually all positions of power. MAGA masculinity is all about domination and makes little to no space for men to be vulnerable, sensitive, and empathetic.

In fact, Vance, Elon Musk, and other right-wing culture warriors claim empathy is an insidious trait that bleeding-heart liberals use to ruin civilization.

It is a heartless way to be a man. And Trump’s mob of mostly men has proved its pitilessness time and again in policies such as caging children, shooting peaceful protesters, and threatening to invade or swallow up ostensible allies.

By contrast, Democratic men who won elections this month embrace an expansive, mature manhood that integrates courage and integrity with kindness and a willingness to let down one’s guard.

Sen.-elect Josh Turek of Iowa, for example, has spoken of his mobility challenges caused by spina bifida and his economic background with a humility and candor hard to imagine in a MAGA man.

“It’s tough enough to grow up poor, but it’s really difficult to grow up poor and disabled,” Turek told The New York Times this year. “Didn’t have a lot of friends, was really struggling with self-esteem, and basketball, adaptive sports, wheelchair basketball, really provided me that outlet.”

Yet it’s hard to dismiss Turek as a whining, soft snowflake. He helped power the United States to three medals at the Paralympics.

Georgia’s Jon Ossoff, for his part, has gotten under Trump’s skin with stinging criticisms of the Iran war, inflation, and the president’s relationship with fawning aide Natalie Harp. At the same time, Ossoff invokes his role as a caring dad when he lays out his vision for a peaceful future of shared wellbeing and moral leadership.

“I refuse to accept that my two little girls will grow up in a world as dark and dangerous and cruel as this one threatens to become,” he said in his victory speech last week. “On a poisoned planet, rearming for world war, where human life is cheap and might makes right.”

Then there are the Democratic men who wear their faith on their sleeve. Kansas Sen.-elect Adam Hamilton is a church pastor who integrates Bible messages of mercy, humility, and neighborliness with a Kansas touchstone: The Wizard of Oz.

From his stump speech: “What we need in Washington right now is we need senators with a brain who use it, with a heart who feel with it, and who have courage and speak up because of it.”

And in Texas, former seminarian James Talarico overcame decades of Democratic frustration with what he calls a “politics of love.”

Against Talarico in particular, Trump and his henchmen tried every macho bullying trick in the book. Republicans called him a “soy boy.” Stephen Miller said Talarico is transitioning to become a woman. Vance suggested Talarico is gay — as if that would disqualify him for office. Trump’s hand-picked Republic candidate Ken Paxton claimed that Talarico was “too low-T for Texas”

The attacks on Talarico’s masculinity failed — spectacularly. Paxton embodies the playboy, pugnacious version of manhood celebrated by manosphere types. But those qualities — seen in allegations of adultery and corruption — seemed to work against him. Talarico trounced Paxton by 12 percent to win the Senate seat.

Talarico, Hamilton, Ossoff, and Turek were joined in victory this month by an army of Democratic women. Some of them, such as former Navy Admiral Nancy Lacore, have a military background. Lacore was one of a number of women fired without clear cause by Hegseth, whose pastor believes women should lose the power of the vote.

It’s as if the country has grown tired of mean, loud-mouthed, misogynist men. Tired of performative tough guys who are incompetent at war, at protecting our nation from our real global rivals, at providing a good life for the American people.

In this sense, the midterm election is helping to usher in a healthier masculinity. One that sees women as partners, not subordinates. That combines archetypal masculine traits such as toughness, drive, and a duty to serve with deeply human qualities like tenderness, vulnerability, and compassion.

Our nation made a hopeful choice this November.

We’re moving from bullies to better men.

Ed Frauenheim is a writer and speaker based in San Francisco. He is co-author of the 2020 book, Reinventing Masculinity: The Liberating Power of Compassion and Connection and the author of the FrauenTimes substack newsletter.