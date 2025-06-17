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Ellen's avatar
Ellen
Jun 17, 2025

I'm thinking that critical thinking skills to assess the meaning of that song is beyond the felon's capabilities.

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willoughby's avatar
willoughby
Jun 17, 2025

I prefer to believe the Army band knew just what it was playing even if the birthday boy did not: and I love the thought of Pete Hegseth desperately scrambling to make sure there are no more band kids among the Army's enlistees, what with band kids being super-bright and having something of a droll sense of humor.

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