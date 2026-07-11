Fuel the fight for democracy—in style
Limited edition artwork for the resistance
This is The Art of Resistance
Honoring the power of creative expression to inspire change across the country.
This limited-edition series of premium screen prints and postcards is hand decorated in the USA by local artisans.
Pre-order yours now to support our work in style. We don’t have billionaires funding what we do — we have Contrarians like you.
Plus, our favorite tees and iconic dad hat are back in stock.
Proceeds fund critical litigation and independent journalism to fight Trump and his cronies and protect our democracy—for the next 250!
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They are very enticing.