Contrarians,

This week we are launching our first-ever Contrarians in Court Membership Drive!

We are offering you our best discount yet this week because we need ALL of you with us this summer and into the midterm elections. Let’s keep the momentum going in this fight after two HUGE wins last week. We will not stop!

Join us now for 25% off an annual Contrarian membership

Get 25% off for 1 year

Victories Over Corruption

Just last week, Norm and his colleagues represented 35 former federal judges in getting a Florida federal court to reopen an investigation into Donald Trump’s $1.8 billion slush fund. And then we won the Kennedy Center case, including getting an order that Trump’s name must come off the building — all thanks to The Contrarian’s members!

The Most Unique Bargain in American Journalism

When you join The Contrarian as a member, not only are you contributing to bold, independent journalism that shines a light on the ceaseless corruption of Trump and his cronies — but YOU also help fund Contrarians in court to bring hundreds of cases and legal matters against Trump’s regime and STOP the chaos.

Fund the Fight Now

If you’re already a member, please share this with a friend or ally to help spread the word.

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Thank you for being with us, Contrarians. Your support is a light in dark times, and together we make it brighter.

With gratitude,

The Contrarian Crew