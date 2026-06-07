The Contrarian

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Lor's avatar
Lor
6h

Glad to be with the fantastic team of Contrarians. Kuddos for all your excellent work on behalf of our democracy in this difficult era. Thank you all for your expertise

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Merlin Dorfman's avatar
Merlin Dorfman
6h

Does this apply to (early) renewals?

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