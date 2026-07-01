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Paulette Lincoln-Baker's avatar
Paulette Lincoln-Baker
4h

Unfortunately, many of us do not have Netflix. I for one can't afford to buy all these streaming services. I strongly encourage everyone to read Ron Chernow's very detailed biography of Washington. Over 800 pages but well worth the read. It's going to be so very hot this 4th of July so it will be a good time to stay inside, stay cool, and read.

On a completely unrelated yet related note, do you all realize that this 4th of July is the bicentennial of the deaths of Thomas Jefferson and John Adams, founding fathers who died on the same day, 50 years after the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

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Pam Birkenfeld's avatar
Pam Birkenfeld
4h

For me that Washington refused to become in effect a king is the best of him.

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