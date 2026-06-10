Contrarians,

We are taking this week to humbly ask you to join us in this fight for the rule of law, for our rights, and for American democracy — in our first-ever Contrarians in Court Membership Drive. Because when we fight, we win!

And we will not stop fighting Trump’s corruption — especially after two HUGE wins in court last week: getting a Florida federal court to reopen an investigation into Donald Trump’s $1.8 billion slush fund and winning the Kennedy Center case, including an order that Trump’s name must come off the building by this Friday!

To say thank you for being with us, we’re offering 25% off an annual membership for a limited time. Sign up by June 14 to claim this special offer.

Join us now for 25% off an annual Contrarian membership

Get 25% off for 1 year



Paid subscribers make this all possible. Your support funds:

👉 Independent journalism that holds powerful actors accountable

👉 Hundreds of court cases and legal matters to push back against unjust policies of Trump and his cronies

👉 On-the-ground coverage of resistance across America

This isn’t passive support. It’s active participation in protecting democracy.

Fund the Fight Now

If you’re already a member, please share this with a friend or ally to help spread the word.

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Thank you for being with us, Contrarians. Community will get us through this.

With gratitude,

The Contrarian Crew