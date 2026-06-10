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Moreen Halmo's avatar
Moreen Halmo
3h

I am a member already. How do I make an extra donation?

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Clancy Cherry's avatar
Clancy Cherry
24m

I was just going to ask what Moreen Halmo asked. Is there a way to set up a donation tab? I can't donate much but periodically I would like to contribute more.

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