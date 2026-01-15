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Jim Carmichael's avatar
Jim Carmichael
Jan 15

I do remember, and you are right, it was tough then, too. Great post.

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progwoman's avatar
progwoman
Jan 16

You must see this movie, especially if you are curious about government information and the news business. It doesn't look away, and I found Hersh inspiring.

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