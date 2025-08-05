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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
Aug 5, 2025

How is it legal and/or possible for a "Bureau of Prisons" employee to just "waive sex offender status?" Isn't that an illegal change to a sentence handed down by a judge?

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Pat Jones Garcia's avatar
Pat Jones Garcia
Aug 5, 2025

More criminal moves by Trump's people for a pedophilic criminal. Yet the ignorant people praise him for destroying democracy, ruining our government agencies and institutions, interfering with law firms and universities, etc.

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