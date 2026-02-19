Give Peace a Whack
A cartoon by Michael de Adder
Michael de Adder is an award-winning editorial cartoonist. You can find him on Substack here.
The Contrarian is reader-supported. To receive new posts, enable our work, help with litigation efforts, and keep this opposition movement alive and engaged, please consider joining the fight by becoming a paid subscriber.
This one made my stomach churn. Too close to the reality of Trump's plans: he will go whatever he thinks will give him control, even if it means inflicting suffering and desecration to the earth and all of us.