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Anne Jenkins's avatar
Anne Jenkins
24m

May Gloria Rest In Peace! A great lady like Dolly!

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Maureen's avatar
Maureen
6m

Thank you for this thoughtful piece. Even though I was an activist feminist and an early adopter of Ms. magazine, I had forgotten so many details of her life. That said, I wouldn't have made it through the seventies and eighties with my sanity in tact without her steady leadership and Ms. magazine, as well as the National Organization of Women. A life well lived!

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