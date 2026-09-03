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Lauren's avatar
Lauren
2h

Why does death keep coming for the wrong people? This loss is painful. May she rest in power. May her memory be a blessing to all.

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Zelda Hester's avatar
Zelda Hester
35m

Two remarkable women have left us in the past few weeks. Dolly and Gloria. We were lucky to have had them with us to do their extraordinary work that leaves an inspiring legacy that will live on for future generations. God Bless both of them.

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