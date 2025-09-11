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KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
Sep 12, 2025Edited

The real roots of blues, jazz, and rock. I'll add this to my treasure trove of roots music, along with the great retro cuts played each week on Black Mold's "Music of Mass Distraction" show on WWOZ New Orleans. He always does a set of early recordings along with the eclectic mix. You can stream it on Friday nights or from the archive for free: https://www.wwoz.org/listen/player/

P.S. - Donate to WWOZ if you can; as a public radio station, they just had their federal funding yanked.

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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
Sep 12, 2025

Interesting! The Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddler’s Convention is always in early October. These pieces would be an interesting addition to the convention program!

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