The Contrarian

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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
2h

I voted at 7:17 AM central time in Alabama. Ballot counted in at number 17. Straight blue. We need a house cleaning here. Hope it happens.

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Bonnie Boyce's avatar
Bonnie Boyce
2h

Jen, you have done so much to help restore the nation to sanity. Thank you.

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