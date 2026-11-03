(Theresa Thompson via Flickr )

Democracy is not a spectator sport. Today is Election Day, and in this special edition of Contrarian Calls to Action, we encourage readers to not only cast and track their own ballots but also to take an extra step to help others exercise the franchise.

Here are our top suggestions for getting involved today, and in the days ahead.

Galvanize the Group Text

Peer pressure goes a long way. Don’t let anyone you know miss out on Election Day. Send a Get Out the Vote message to your group texts. Post Your “I Voted” selfie to Facebook, Threads, Bluesky, X or any other platform you belong to.

Vote with Confidence

There is a lot of misinformation swirling around the 2026 election. But don’t let doubt dissuade you from exercising the franchise. The law is on your side: The ACLU has a printable voting-rights guide and resources for what to do if federal agents show up at the polls. (Jen Rubin and Deirdre Schifeling of the ACLU reviewed much of this subject matter in a Contrarian interview you can watch here.) The SPLC offers a great voter-safety guide. 866OurVote has also published a Black Voters Survival Guide.

Find Your Polling Place

If you’re voting in person, Vote.org has a polling place locator that will get you oriented to your proper polling location. The National Association of Secretaries of State has a similar resource.

Drop Off Your Ballot by Hand

If you’re still in possession of a ballot that was mailed to you, it’s too late to mail it back. The sure bet is to return your sealed, signed ballot, in person, to a ballot drop box or an elections office. You can find a drop box using this tool.

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Register on Election Day

If you (or a friend or relation) never got around to registering to vote or find that your registration has lapsed, don’t despair. Many states offer same-day voter registration, which allows you to cast a ballot today. They include: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Washington, D.C., Wisconsin, and Wyoming. The same-day registration process can vary by state; look up rules for your jurisdiction here.

Assert Your Right to a Provisional Ballot

Most of the time, voting goes smoothly. But if you run into problems at the polls, don’t let yourself be turned away. You have the right, under federal law, to cast a provisional ballot. This will let you fill out a ballot that will be counted if local officials can determine that you are a qualified voter. (Learn more about provisional voting here.)

Call for Help, if Need

If you’re having trouble at the polls with ballot access, voter intimidation, or other irregularities, call 1-866-OUR-VOTE (1-866-687-8683), or visit 866ourvote.org. You can also report irregularities to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund here. There are laws in many states against recording inside of polling places. But if things are getting weird in the public space outside your polling site, pull out your camera and take photos or video.

Stay in Line

Polling places can get crowded. Snafus happen. The power goes out. A machine jams. Know that you have a right to cast your ballot as long as you are in line to vote before the polls close. For the sake of the republic, stay in line. (Yes, we know, it’s a tax on your time and lines are themselves barriers to voting. Do what you can.)

Take Action

Find a last-minute Get out the Vote drive, local volunteer opportunities, or even just a good election-night watch party in your area by visiting Mobilize.us.

Voters of Tomorrow, for example, is hosting a daylong “marathon” GOTV phone and text bank event that seeks to turn out younger voters to the polls.

Party to the Polls is also hosting dozens of election-day parties from Las Vegas to Phoenix to Atlanta to McAllen, Texas.

Track Your Ballot

Vote.org has information about how to track your ballot, which can be important if any minor technical issues (an alleged signature mismatch, say) arise and your ballot needs to be “cured.”

Prepare for What’s Next

The No Kings coalition has a post-election call scheduled for November 4 “to share real-time updates, align on the election defense strategy, and provide clear next steps for attendees to take in defense of democracy.” Register here.

These are uncertain times and the election results may require defending. Register here to pledge to turn out to protest if the administration moves to challenge the outcome of the midterms. You can sign up here to be a host of demonstrations should they be needed.

Stand Up For Science also has an “Election Debrief” scheduled for November 5. Register here.

Click here to find The Contrarian’s standing resources for empowering yourself in American civic life — from contacting your elected officials, to ensuring your right to vote, to supporting public-interest journalism.