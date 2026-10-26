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Nona Faurnonce
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Totally agree, Ms. Barnes. People are voting against Trump more than they are voting for Democrats. To keep that from reversing at the next election, we need to see to it that Democrats deliver. And it's not enough to do good things, quietly and out of sight. People have to SEE that good things are being done. That was one of Biden's mistakes -- that he did a lot but without communicating or helping the public see. Benjamin Franklin understood that well. For example, when he started his printing business as a young man, he used to transport printing supplies by handcart. He could have loaded supplies in a horse-drawn carriage out of sight -- even back then. But he deliberately moved supplies across town to his printshop in a way that let townspeople see that he was doing a lot of business and working hard. His business thrived.

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