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KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
2h

Razor-sharp, Mr. Nesbit, which is what's needed to excise this cancerous growth on the body politic.

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BosPhotoGuy's avatar
BosPhotoGuy
3h

Perhaps this can be viewed as a "win", but I suspect it's a temporary win until the decision is overturned. I don't think Trump will reign in Kennedy even if his decisions are politically unpopular. I am grateful to Judge Brian Murphy for applying the law to Kennedy and his band of kooks setting policy at the CDC, but like so many of these legal battles, the decision slows down the works, but doesn't stop it. While a slow down is better than nothing, it's a low bar. Trump seems to be counting on voter suppression and election interference as his means of staying in power and the Republican party seems to be complicit with this plan. I am certainly not holding my breath that SCOTUS, given their dismal track record on voting rights, will do the right thing.

So yes, a temporary win is better than a loss. We will not solve this problem with legal wins. It will require a complete thrashing of Republicans in Congress. Democrats can't just win elections, they must win in landslides. After that they will have to show a lot more courage to address the corruption that got us in this siutation in the first place.

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