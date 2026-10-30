They were supposed to stop suspected criminals from coming and not let people “jump the line.” Except for fellow grifters. “Flávio Bolsonaro, the Brazilian presidential candidate who faces multiple criminal investigations, is staying in Florida on a temporary status that was given following orders by President Trump, and will likely be granted permanent residency later, U.S. officials said.”

A good reason to vote for Democrats who won’t fund an insane war. “Senator Chris Murphy says he has been briefed on the US’s plan to restart the war on Iran, calling it ‘insane’ and saying it would lead to a ‘devastating escalation.’” At the Middle East Institute, he said, “You’ve heard a preview that it would be a short-duration plan. I’ll just say this: their plan is insane. It will lead to devastating escalation and the likely destruction of our commitment to the rule of law.” (He also said Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff run point on the Middle East because the focus is on lining Donald Trump’s pockets.)