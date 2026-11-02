Haley Stevens blows herself up, unites Democrats, humiliates her establishment-Democratic apologists, and prompts much of her staff to quit. She endorsed MAGA Republican Mike Rogers, using Black Michiganders as a prop. Josh Marshall observed: “There’s a level of erratic, boffo behavior here that is even more than appears on the surface. ... [A]s recently as [Saturday night] Stevens told multiple Democratic power players that she was still going to vote for Abdul El-Sayed.” Doing this after almost 2 million votes have been cast and Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed is ahead in polls is just dumb. And, to boot, she melted down in a cringeworthy CNN interview.

If not for Stevens, Sen. Roger Marshall would have been the day’s loser. Over protests of his staff, the Republican senator from Kansas cut an ad trying to justify suing former patients. Yikes!