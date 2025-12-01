The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
Dec 1, 2025

I’m sure James Comey had a great time roasting them over Thanksgiving!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture