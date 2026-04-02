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Swan's avatar
Swan
1d

I thought one of PJ’s most ridiculous utterances was her one-syllable stumble over the word “dollar” she desperately sought to insert in her sketchy boast. Clearly there’s a world of the tenants of ethics she will be at extended leisure to contemplate, add a bit about “what is the Dow and how to express the index”to her pre-or-post prison reading. ☮️🇺🇸🗽

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patricia's avatar
patricia
1d

love this one

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