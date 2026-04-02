Have You Seen the Dow?
A cartoon by RJ Matson
RJ draws several editorial cartoons each week for his substack, e pluribus cartoonum, and for Roll Call, the newspaper of Congress and Capitol Hill. His work is widely syndicated to print newspapers by Cagle Cartoons.
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I thought one of PJ’s most ridiculous utterances was her one-syllable stumble over the word “dollar” she desperately sought to insert in her sketchy boast. Clearly there’s a world of the tenants of ethics she will be at extended leisure to contemplate, add a bit about “what is the Dow and how to express the index”to her pre-or-post prison reading. ☮️🇺🇸🗽
love this one