Hearts Afire
A cartoon by Nick Anderson
Nick Anderson is a Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist whose cartoons have appeared in the New York Times, the Washington Post, and elsewhere. Find him on Substack at nickanderson.substack.com.
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Yes, Paxton is the perfect criminal not just to complete the orange dumpster, but to compliment him.
Which one of them is going to cause the most trouble for the other?