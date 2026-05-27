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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
2h

Yes, Paxton is the perfect criminal not just to complete the orange dumpster, but to compliment him.

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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
1h

Which one of them is going to cause the most trouble for the other?

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