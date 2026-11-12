The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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Alexa Murray
2h

My fear is that Trump ( or Miller and the other Project 2025 seditionists) plan to use these troops and others to prevent Congress from convening in January. He tried to stop Biden’s certification in 2020, and this time there are no adults in the room to prevent him from indulging his worst instincts.

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