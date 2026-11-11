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The Contrarian

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Paulette Lincoln-Baker's avatar
Paulette Lincoln-Baker
1h

I am beyond angry at the 11 Democrats who didn't show up to impeach Hegseth. One of them was Nancy Pelosi. Shame on her and the others. I wonder honestly if we have anyone in Congress up to the task of fighting this regime. The feckless Dems fail AGAIN.

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Kevin Cowan's avatar
Kevin Cowan
1h

We ALL deserve better than this dumpster fire (well, except for the MAGA cult who voted for this).

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