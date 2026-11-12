The Contrarian

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J Circosta's avatar
J Circosta
41mEdited

Apologized? A little late for that. Incredible that this kind of vote was imminent & they went to a rally! Stuck in traffic? Incredible. I cannot support Jeffries after his meeting with Kushner, a sure sign that he will play by the old rules. If he & Schumer continue down that path the massive win just now will mean nothing. Let’s see some plans, let’s see some fortitude, let’s see some damn cohesiveness to claw back our Constitutional situational order!

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CIndy Billock's avatar
CIndy Billock
10m

Very nice bitting essay. Enjoyed

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