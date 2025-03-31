After revealing details of a military operation on a Signal group chat that included a reporter, the Administration circled the wagons, minimizing the episode & declining to undertake a real investigation. A terrific panel of Jonathan Alter, Alisyn Camerota, & David French joins Harry on Talking Feds Substack to discuss the potential political & legal fallout. We then take up the effort to whisk people to a hellhole prison in El Salvador, inc the courts’ pushback, and end w/ general thoughts about the state of the Union.
Hegsethive Pride
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Hegseth should be fired in public and marched out of DC. I would vote for Tammy Duckworth for this office-or for president.
Fascinating program. And I'm glad you've teamed up with The Contrarian.