The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Helen Palmer's avatar
Helen Palmer
Mar 31, 2025

Hegseth should be fired in public and marched out of DC. I would vote for Tammy Duckworth for this office-or for president.

Reply
Share
Virginia McVarish's avatar
Virginia McVarish
Mar 31, 2025

Fascinating program. And I'm glad you've teamed up with The Contrarian.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture