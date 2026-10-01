A dangerous buffoon. In a laughable display of sophomoric puffery, childish chest-thumping and just plain weirdness, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s speech on Wednesday reminded the country of his utter cluelessness about what made the U.S. military an unparalleled fighting force. (“Calling it a ‘State of the Force’ address, Mr. Hegseth doubled down on his decisions to fire dozens of admirals and generals, bar transgender people from serving and eliminate diversity programs,” the New York Times reported. “And not for the first time, he used vulgarities to describe certain groups of Americans.”)