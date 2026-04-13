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leni55energy@gmail.com's avatar
leni55energy@gmail.com
1h

Ask yourselves why did Congress approve Hegseth's nomination????

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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
18m

Kegseth is worse than even Gingrich was in the adultery department. What kind of woman would be married this kind of man? Obviously not a self-respecting one and obviously not one who would ever vote for any woman to become president off the US.

Yuck, even without his pseudo religious bullshit, he is no prize. It will take decades to undo the damage this toll has been and is doing to the military. Of course, most of the white men he is so enamored with love this. Much less competition for them and they can backslide into their sexist ways.

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