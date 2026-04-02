The Contrarian

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Robert Lastick's avatar
Robert Lastick
3d

A hundred years from now we will all marvel at our blindness in seeing this coming. It is not as tho all of this was kept "under raps".

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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
3d

Hahaha, that's truly funny.

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