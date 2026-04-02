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A cartoon by Nick Anderson
Nick Anderson is a Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist whose cartoons have appeared in the New York Times, the Washington Post, and elsewhere. Find him on Substack at nickanderson.substack.com.
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A hundred years from now we will all marvel at our blindness in seeing this coming. It is not as tho all of this was kept "under raps".
Hahaha, that's truly funny.