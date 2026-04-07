The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sally Fell's avatar
Sally Fell
3h

Raining down F-bombs, as part of Trump's reign of terror and profanity. It is a sad day when the Iranians are the ones that make greater sense!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture