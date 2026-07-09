Hey, Who's Driving This Car?
A cartoon by Nick Anderson
Nick Anderson is a Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist whose cartoons have appeared in the New York Times, the Washington Post, and elsewhere. Find him on Substack at nickanderson.substack.com.
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Marvelous!! ... Not to besmirch Stephen Sondheim's great song, but Let's send out the clowns!!