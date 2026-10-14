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Critical Thinking's avatar
Critical Thinking
4h

Every time I hear a politician running on reducing regulations I cringe. I finally investigated what this meant when Trump said it.

Trump’s Deregulation: Business Savings and Public Protections Lost. A research inventory covering both Trump terms, through October 14, 2026

Deregulation can reduce business expenses, expand revenue opportunities, or reduce exposure to enforcement. But the requirements removed may also protect people against pollution, unsafe products, financial abuse, crime, or corruption.

This list identifies both sides: who benefits directly and what public protection is affected.

It includes laws, agency rules, enforcement decisions, staffing changes, and access to public resources. It is a selected inventory, not an exhaustive count.

Evidence distinction: The government actions are documented. Public harms listed are potential risks unless measured evidence is stated. Business savings do not automatically become higher profits or lower consumer prices.

1. Oil, Gas, Coal, and Public Lands

Expanded federal fossil-fuel leasing — 2025

For more click here:https://2tuttlechris.substack.com/p/trump-ran-on-reducing-regulations

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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
5h

This is why we must vote. The Senate is in play even for states that are not likely to flip. Anything can happen at any time before elections. Look what happened in Alabama in the 2017 Senate race.

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