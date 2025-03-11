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KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
Mar 11, 2025Edited

Let me just put in a word for entertainers who treat women like garbage and think they can make a comeback: not on my watch. And it is my watch. I love stand-up comedy and music, but when convinced that a man has harmed women because he can, I never give them my precious attention again. One would be Louis CK; another example would be the "great" Miles Davis, who battered his wives for years. Their bodies, my choice, assholes. I wish I lived in New York so I could vote against this entitled pig who thinks he can make a comeback.

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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
Mar 11, 2025

This is all so typical: most men consider such charges as a badge of honor and continue voting for these tools, while women continue to be their own worst enemies by also continuing to vote for these sexual abusers. Cases in point: women voting in droves for the orange felon as well as for forced birthers (male and female).

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