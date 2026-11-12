The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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Merrill's avatar
Merrill
1h

In astrophysics, a black hole event horizon is the boundary marking the "point of no return" beyond which the black hole's gravitational pull is so strong that nothing—not even light—can escape.

In politics, an event horizon marks the point at which a set of public policies or a political party, become so toxic to the population being governed, they lead to the extinction of those policies or party.

In our democratic universe, where people assume they have been created equal and have inalienable rights to life, liberty, justice and happiness, the MAGA movement has reached its life ending event horizon on Nov 3, 2026.

75-78 million Americans voted to extinguish it. The funeral may last until Jan 3 2027. RIP Trump/MAGA.

We'll see you all in hearings and courts while implimenting the policies our voters want

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Chris Dortch's avatar
Chris Dortch
42m

Raphael Warnock is right when he says Democrats ignore the South at their own peril. Next up: Louisiana, Florida and Tennessee. I live in the latter, and we came so close to electing a Democratic governor. And we flipped a gerrymandered House seat held by a lowlife Republican for 16 years. That race was won by a fed-up housewife with a $45,000 campaign budget. Where there’s a will…

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