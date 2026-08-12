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Justin Sayne's avatar
Justin Sayne
6h

“Trump’s utter stupidity, rotten judgment, and incompetence…”

Yep—-that’s our boy! Which Americans….with their faulty electoral college system CHOSE to inflict upon themselves——TWICE!

What a sad, sad state of affairs!

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Scott Helmers's avatar
Scott Helmers
6h

Another great essay and absolutely precise. I just hope enough Americans are cognitively capable enough to understand and vote accordingly. It appears that we Democrats must be truly authentic, hammer on the economic woes of average citizens, and emphasize the control exercised by billionaires, especially on their pushing AI to take over our lives. Protecting democracy, Trump's corruption and destruction are incredibly important but drag discussions off track and fail to motivate some of the needed voters.

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