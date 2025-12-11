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Donna Carrillo Lopez's avatar
Donna Carrillo Lopez
Dec 11, 2025

Very disturbing that these young actors are ahistorical and don’t comprehend the metaphoric significance of their travel to a country with an unusually sordid history.

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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
Dec 11, 2025

Hey, to greedy people money is never dirty, no matter where it comes from.

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