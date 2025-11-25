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DisplayL's avatar
DisplayL
Nov 26, 2025

I lived in the town of Wawayanda in the early 90s, contiguous with Middletown, and took part in meetings and action by locals who tried to create an informed public about what Isseks' group found . They finally managed to get the county to cap the landfill. But the corruption that was there only migrated to the next generation and the next with some hopeful blips in between that didnt last. It finally landed on Gov. Cuomo's door whose best pal Joe Percoco (convicted felon) was then allowed to build a major polluting garbage plant (CVP) without a permit, in the hamlet of New Hampton. Ignoring 15 years of protests by the community, new Governor Kathy Hochul continued CVPs tenure and is now adding to it by supporting an Amazon mega building in the same area - Tax-free to boot. Civic courage appears to be wasted when up against the rich, the well connected and the Mafia.. It just goes on and on with impunity exhausting good work and culminating in Trumpworld and the rot at the heart of homo sapiens.

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Carol Riedel's avatar
Carol Riedel
Nov 25, 2025

I look forward to seeing this! As a retired high school teacher I have known kids who had civil courage and are and will be the future we need

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