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Liz Reiser's avatar
Liz Reiser
Oct 1, 2025Edited

Michael Townsend was the visiting artist who would create a fabulous tape mural on the wall of the Worcester Art Museum (WAM) all day and night with his team - inspiring the 150 Massachusetts juniors in high school who were attending Art All State, a two day experience collaborating and installing temporary installations in WAM studios with artist mentors. It was an annual experience and Michael was a very generous artist sharing his creative passion with these younger people and with all of us. The story of the apartment hadn't been known to us, who volunteered from across the state to assist with the administration of the program. He must have kept it on the"down-low". It's fascinating and remarkable.

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patricia's avatar
patricia
Oct 1, 2025

wow !

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