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Cindy Felici's avatar
Cindy Felici
Jul 23, 2025

I recently watched both seasons and was struck at the almost prescient writing and story line When the Senator openly points out the abyss between the truth and what the media was portraying about the destruction of a planet I wanted to shout out that is exactly what our mass media is doing today Yes fans of Andor understand the fight against an evil Empire and we see this Evil in our current administration and the rich corporations who support them

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Lydia's avatar
Lydia
Jul 26, 2025

Big Star Wars fan here, but only watched Andor season 2:7-9 today, as I find it pretty intense 😅. Great writing, and made me teary-eyed, also seeing parallels to our current geo-political climate. I hope people see the similarities, and find the courage to make a difference in their own situation. To be concerned citizens and be well-informed

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