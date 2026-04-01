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Daniel Solomon's avatar
Daniel Solomon
5d

The majic word is EPSTEIN.

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Linda Mitchell, KCMO's avatar
Linda Mitchell, KCMO
5d

Listening to the utter nonsense being presented as "news" today--I recommend NPR's coverage, because the contempt in Robert Malley's voice when interviewed by Michel Martin was unmistakable (https://www.npr.org/2026/04/01/nx-s1-5769355/former-special-envoy-on-trumps-comments-that-iran-war-could-be-over-in-weeks)--I coined a new term for this maladministration: malignant incompetence. It's not just that they are morally bankrupt, intellectually vacant grifters and hooligans. It is that they are deliberately so. The only goal seems to be to destroy--gleefully--the entire country and to create an oligarch's utopia.

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