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Ivan Tufaart's avatar
Ivan Tufaart
May 14, 2025

It reminds me of a fact-- in the Civil War, only a minority of the white soldiers who fought for the Confederacy actually owned slaves. The majority were dirt-poor small farmers who could barely feed themselves and their families. So why did they fight for slavery? Probably because they labored under the fantasy that one day they too would own a lot of land and the slaves to work it. But in reality they were more likely to get hit by lightning than they were ever to become that wealthy.

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Irena's avatar
Irena
May 13, 2025

It's a problem if "Americans, who as a whole do not read or watch the news, are instead absorbing political messages through the supposedly apolitical entertainment they consume." It's a problem when potential voters are misinformed or just not informed. I think we can talk about media ad infinitum but everything depends on what an individual chooses to do.

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