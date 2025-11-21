The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alan Stamm's avatar
Alan Stamm
Nov 22, 2025

Smart insights and valued context for an impressive series that adds to my knowledge and patriotic pride nightly.

I particularly admire this correctness, Meredith: “Even after watching all 12 hours, you may not know which side you would have been on back then.”

Reply
Share
patricia's avatar
patricia
Nov 22, 2025

A wonderful show. Everyone should see it.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture