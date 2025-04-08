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Arthur Beckman's avatar
Arthur Beckman
Apr 9, 2025

I heard that the Cybertruck is also referred to as the Deplorean. Hah!

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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
Apr 8, 2025

Yesterday, I saw a Cybertruck, but only gave him a thumb down. Although I have done this very rarely in my life, in the future I will also do the middle-finger. LOL

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