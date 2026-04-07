The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Josh Levs-They Stand Corrected's avatar
Josh Levs-They Stand Corrected
2h

Thanks for sharing my latest column, The Contrarian. This issue will last far beyond Trump and any other administration. It's about the very big picture. Will future generations know the truth about what happened in this era? Not with failed legacy media feeding AI. Share thoughts and questions here: https://theystandcorrected.substack.com/

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture