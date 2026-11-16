There is nothing pragmatic about setting the bar so low that you enter the next election as just another compromised representative of the status quo.

The Democrats smashed the Republicans in this month’s federal and state elections. Now they need to act like it.

Already, the talk is about pendulums, swings, and reactions. This was a vote against the ruling party and against Donald Trump, not a vote for the Democrats, they’re saying. It was nothing more than a protest about high gas prices and a perceived unnecessary war. But this line of analysis is for fabulists like JD Vance and Fox News apparatchiks. This election was the biggest reversal in party fortunes in 50 years. Democrats should seize this opportunity to chart a new course for the next 50.

People react to Democrats taking control of the House during a midterm election night watch party on November 3 for James Talarico in Austin, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

The word Democrats should be using is not “correction” but “realignment.” There is plenty of evidence this realignment is much realer than the supposed realignment that got so many armchairs worked up after the 2024 election. The immense swing in the Hispanic vote — not just in party split but in participation rates — will forever change the politics of Texas, Arizona, California, Florida (one day), and other states. And there is no reason to think it is a temporary fluctuation, as was, in retrospect, the much smaller swing toward Trump in the 2024 election. The significant increase in Black participation in the Southern states will forever change the politics of Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, Georgia, and other states. The surge in younger voters and their huge swing to the left isn’t going to reverse itself in the way that the much smaller red shift of 2024 did. And let’s not overlook that there is now a sizable pro-democracy bloc of voters across the country — highly motivated voters who will simply never vote for Republican candidates as long as that party persists in its grotesquely corrupt, unpatriotic, and authoritarian form. One in three voters cited democracy as their No. 1 or No. 2 concern — more than double the number who cited immigration, and eight times as many as the number who cited foreign policy.

The other thing that winners do — apart from being very clear about the fact that they won — is to look to the future, not the past. Democrats need to talk above all about what they are going to do with their new power. Donald Trump and the Republican Party in its MAGA-friendly form belong in the rearview mirror. They have nothing to offer the future. They were symptoms of a major crisis in the American political system; this month’s winners must aim to treat the causes of the disease.

To be sure, one of the jobs of the new Democratic majorities in federal and state governments will be to harden the guardrails and bring accountability and legal consequences to an administration whose malfeasance, corruption, cruelty, and incompetence are without parallel in U.S. history. The epic self-dealing, the pardons for sale, the greedy children and their corrupt deals, the garish boondoggles of unchecked narcissism — all that requires investigation. But the point of accountability is not payback. It is about re-establishing the democratic norms that Trump and his enablers have trashed.

If you win small, perhaps it’s okay to try for small things. If you win big, it is a catastrophic mistake not to aim big. Maybe even more important is playing the long game. Already we are hearing from some so-called “pragmatists” that the Democratic Congress should focus only on legislation that can get past the president’s veto pen. But there is nothing pragmatic about setting the bar so low that you enter the next election as just another compromised representative of the status quo.

The deep structural reforms that the American system needs will happen only when Democrats control all three branches of government — as they will, if the present realignment holds. Meanwhile, Democrats need to lay out the vision for real change that addresses voters’ concerns. Let the lame duck and his toadies try to stand in the way; that will just paint the choice before voters in brighter colors. And please do not listen to sad appeasers who say that voters will be unhappy with the Democrats if things don’t improve in the next two years. Americans, God bless ‘em, always blame the president and his party. They’ll blame them even more if they spend their time obstructing popular changes.

The times call for a big vision, but the key words aren’t hard to find. Democrats can start with “democracy” and “fairness.” The American political, economic, informational, educational and healthcare systems are faltering or broken, and it isn’t hard to identify the culprits, many of whom are bankrolling the other party. The system works great for the super-rich and leaves everybody else struggling against the tide.

The first part of the Democratic vision for America therefore has to be to make America a democracy. One idea to consider is eliminating the Electoral College. Thanks to the swing in state government, Democrats now can accomplish that through the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact. This isn’t just about avoiding the unfairness of having minority presidents (like George W. Bush and Donald Trump in 2016); it’s about making national popular elections genuinely representational, rather than merely spectator sports gathered around a few “battleground” states. This would make a presidential vote in Florida count as much as a presidential vote in Montana, which doesn’t now.

Reviving American democracy also means reforming the Supreme Court. It means restoring voter rights the present Supreme Court gutted, establishing enforceable ethics guidelines, and abolishing the malicious craft of gerrymandering. It means passing laws that obliterate the oligarch-friendly, dark-money campaign system that the Supreme Court created with Citizens United. It means restoring the oversight from Congress and inspectors that the present administration, in its drive to corrupt everything, destroyed. It means making the Department of Justice an actual department of justice, and not a hub where the president’s personal attorneys can execute his political vendettas.

The core of the Democratic vision must be to put this new, democratic government in service of the people. Ronald Reagan was wrong when he said that government is the problem. It can be part of the solution. Instead of working to soothe the egos of astro-billionaires, government can actually work to make life better and fairer for all Americans. A tax system whereby the super-rich pay their share is a good place to start. Fixing our broken healthcare and education systems makes a lot of sense. And how about taming the oligopolies of corporate power than now straddle media, finance, and, not least, a tech sector that seems to be aiming for a revival of serfdom?

Finally, a word of warning: One thing you can say about Republicans is they generally don’t need advice on what to do when they win. They just get in their tanks and run over everything that stands in their way. They also understood (until recently) the importance of unity. They debate amongst themselves but work together against foes.

The pro-democracy coalition would do well to learn from example. The narrative that is bound to emerge in much of the mainstream reporting in the coming months is that the Democrats are divided between so-called progressives and centrists. This narrative is fundamentally false. It’s really just a way of perpetuating the culture war by other means. If you look at the actual policy ideas and political principles on either side of the supposed divide among Democrats, you will find little serious conflict. Yes, there are some differences, especially over how much and how fast to move. But that is a matter of tactics, not principles. The real division among Democrats now may be between those who are focused on the future and those who remain fixated on the past. The smashing victory of 2026 has hopefully passed the baton to those focused on what comes next.

Katherine Stewart is an award-winning author and journalist who has covered politics, religion, and the rise of the anti-democratic movement, for over 17 years, Her New York Times bestselling book Money, Lies, and God is on Foreign Affairs’s list of Best Books 2025.