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Alan Greenstein's avatar
Alan Greenstein
25m

Substack should host a debate. That's where all the great journalists have gone!

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Tris Barber's avatar
Tris Barber
30m

One topic: Restore democracy. One people. Focus on removing this fascist regime. That's what will be heard. No egos welcome here. Democracy First!

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