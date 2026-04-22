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Josh Levs-They Stand Corrected's avatar
Josh Levs-They Stand Corrected
2h

Thanks for running this column with my latest episode, The Contrarian. Reality is virtually always more complex than legacy media lets on in two-dimensional reporting. Folks - you can weigh in, ask questions, etc. by joining me over at https://theystandcorrected.substack.com/. 👊

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Bren M's avatar
Bren M
2h

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